Man killed in early morning fire at Arkansas home

A man died in an early Friday morning fire at an Arkansas home, authorities said.

The Pine Bluff Fire Department said it responded just before 4 a.m. to the 100 block of South Larch Street to a fire at a home.

The department said flames and smoke were coming out of the back of the house when they arrived.

Rescue crews entered to find a person who was inside. Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said the man was unresponsive when firefighters reached him.

Officials haven't identified the person.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Howell said. “It’s an unfortunate situation.”

The fire department was investigating what caused the fire, but they do not suspect foul play.