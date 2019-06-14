Mary Duggar, 78, dies; matriarch drowned in family pool, officials say

Mary Duggar, the matriarch of a Northwest Arkansas family made famous on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, died Sunday, according to family members. She was 78.

Mary Duggar drowned in a pool at her family’s home in Washington County on Sunday afternoon, according to the county coroner’s office.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon,” a post on the Duggar family’s Facebook page states.

According to the family, Mary Duggar, who grew up in Farmington, appeared alongside the other Duggars on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On for over 15 years. In addition, she also worked as a real estate broker and put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Springdale, the Duggars said.

“She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much,” the family said. “She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”