Highly touted QB Chandler Morris commits to Hogs

Highly touted quarterback Chandler Morris, son of Arkansas coach Chad Morris, has publicly committed to the Razorbacks.

Morris, 5-11, 171 pounds, of Highland Park in Dallas, also had scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Clemson, Kansas State, Auburn, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Kansas and others.

He completed 266 of 411 passes for 4,055 yards and 46 touchdowns while throwing only 6 interceptions and rushing 131 times for 652 yards and 19 scores as a junior. He led the Scots to a third consecutive Texas 5A Division I state championship last season.

Morris was named the offensive MVP of the championship game after he completed 23 of 35 passes for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns, and was intercepted once in the Scots' 27-17 win over Shadow Creek at AT&T Stadium. Morris had a fourth touchdown pass overturned on a replay review.

He is Arkansas' second commitment of the day. Running back John Gentry of Houston North Shore pledged to the Razorbacks on Friday morning. Arkansas now has nine commitments for the 2020 class, seven from Texas.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has been traveling the nation since 1978 seeing top prospects. He saw Morris and numerous other top Dallas-Ft. Worth prospects on Dec. 29 of last year.

Lemming rates Morris a 4-star recruit.

“He’s a coach on the field with a good arm, terrific mechanics and quick feet,” said Lemming, whose first All-American team in 1979 included NFL greats Dan Marino and John Elway. “He’s one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the country.”

Morris earned MVP honors among quarterbacks at the The Opening Regional in Dallas in March and beat out more than 40 other quarterbacks for the award.

He received an invite to the Elite 11 Finals, which is held at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on June 28-30. He’s the only Arkansas commit to ever be invited to the Elite 11 Finals.