Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

NCAA: 6 facing violations

A key NCAA official said six schools are going to be facing allegations of Level I violations as early as next month as fallout continues in the college basketball corruption scandal. Stan Wilcox, vice president for regulatory affairs for the NCAA, told CBS Sports two high-profile programs will be notified in early July, the others at a later date. NCAA officials said in a statement Thursday that it's likely more schools will also be notified of violations. In the investigation by the FBI, at least 20 schools were mentioned, including Oklahoma State, Southern Cal, Auburn and LSU. Level I violations can include such punishments as scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches. Last week, a former assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina was sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers. Lamont Evans was charged in a case that revealed the role of corrupt coaches in a scheme to steer NBA-bound youngsters to schools or managers.

Calipari signs extension

Kentucky Coach John Calipari has signed a 10-year contract extension through 2029 worth $86 million that includes an option in the sixth year to step down and become a special assistant to the athletic director or university representative. The 60-year-old Calipari and the school previously announced an agreement to a long-term deal in April. The 11th-year coach will earn $8 million each of the next two seasons before his salary increases to $8.5 million annually in 2021 and $9 million annually in 2025. Beginning with the 2024-25 season, Calipari has the option to step down and into the university position that will pay $950,000 annually. The Hall of Fame coach is 305-71 at Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances. Calipari thanked Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and others in a release on Thursday and added, "There is no other place I want to be."

Williamson files lawsuit

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is suing to terminate his contract with a sports marketing company, saying the agency violated the state's sports agent law. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, N.C., said the star player should be allowed to void his contract with Florida-based Prime Sports Marketing LLC. Prime Sports President Gina Ford, named as a defendant along with her company, did not return an email seeking comment. Williamson announced April 15 he was leaving Duke after one season to enter the NBA Draft. According to the lawsuit, the five-year contract he signed five days later with Prime Sports did not contain notice that he would lose his college eligibility upon signing, and did not contain a disclaimer allowing him 14 days to cancel. Both are required under the North Carolina Uniform Athlete Agents Act. According to the lawsuit, Ford met with Williamson in North Carolina but neither she nor Prime Sports are registered as athlete agents in the state.

BASEBALL

Ortiz suspect likely wanted

One of the suspects being sought in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz is believed to be the same man who's wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on a charge of attempted homicide. Luis Rivas-Clase, 31, is charged in an April 2018 shooting in Reading, Pa. The victim was shot in the lower back. Authorities say the man told them that Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting. Pennsylvania authorities released a mug shot of Rivas-Clase that strongly resembles the suspect in an image provided by Dominican authorities, who provided the same name but without the hyphen. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that based on the images in the mug shots, and the name match, he believes it's the same suspect. He said confirmation would have to come through a fingerprint match.

Dodgers' Seager to the IL

The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move made Thursday is the result of Seager getting hurt in the ninth inning of a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The Dodgers say he had an MRI that revealed a strain less severe than initially believed. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Seager, who had a season-high, nine-game hitting streak during which he was batting .459 with 7 doubles, 1 home run and 9 RBI. For the season, the 25-year-old infielder is batting .278 with 21 doubles, 8 home runs and 38 RBI.

HORSE RACING

Maximum Security to race

Maximum Security will race this weekend for the first time since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby. The Jason Servis-trained colt was among six 3-year-olds entered Thursday for the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park on Sunday. The 1 1/16-mile race in New Jersey will be the first in more than two months for Maximum Security. The colt galloped 11/8 miles at Monmouth on Wednesday. In the Derby on May 2, Maximum Security got to the finish line 1¾-lengths ahead of Country House. The victory was overturned 22 minutes later when the stewards disqualified the 9-2 second choice because of interference with eventual Preakness winner War of Will and other horses. It marked the first time in the 145-year history of the Derby that the first-place finisher was disqualified for interference.

FOOTBALL

Edwards adds instructor title

Herm Edwards is adding a new title at Arizona State: Professor. The school announced Thursday that the Arizona State head football coach will become a professor of practice at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Edwards will serve as a guest lecturer and conduct regular discussions on sports and media while continuing to coach the football team. A former NFL coach, Edwards spent eight years as a football analyst for ESPN. He was hired as Arizona State's coach last year and surpassed outside expectations, leading the Sun Devils to a 7-6 record and a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

TENNIS

Qualifier defeats top seed

German qualifier Dustin Brown upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. Brown was playing just his second tour-level match of the year but hit a number of spectacular winners to beat the fifth-ranked Zverev and record his first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2017. The 170th-ranked Brown, who is best known for beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, next plays Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Gilles Simon 7-5, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament. Matteo Berrettini caused another upset earlier Thursday, defeating second-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2. The Italian next faces American player Denis Kudla, who advanced with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) victory over Gael Monfils.

TRACK AND FIELD

Semenya gets court victory

Caster Semenya has won another court decision in her battle to get track and field's testosterone regulations thrown out. The Olympic 800-meter champion's lawyers say the IAAF, the governing body of athletics, has failed with an urgent request to Switzerland's supreme court to have the testosterone rules immediately re-imposed on Semenya. The Swiss supreme court ruled earlier this month that the regulations should be temporarily suspended for Semenya, who has appealed against them. That full appeal could take a year or more to be heard. Semenya has requested the rules be suspended throughout the appeal process, possibly allowing her to run at this year's world championships without taking testosterone suppressing medication. The IAAF has until June 25 to respond to Semenya's request for a long-term suspension of the rules.

Sports on 06/14/2019