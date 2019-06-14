Ohtani hits for cycle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Even without full use of his powerful right arm, Shohei Ohtani possesses one of baseball’s most diverse skillsets.

It all showed in a memorable performance Thursday night.

Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 after a delay caused by a power outage.

“You need some power to hit the home run, some speed to accomplish a triple,” Ohtani said through a translator. “To be able to do that at the major league level is going to lead to a lot of confidence. The important thing now is to try to continue this tomorrow.”

Ohtani hit a three-run home run in the first inning and completed the feat with a single on a 3-2 pitch in the seventh. It was the Angels’ sixth and final hit of the game.

“I wasn’t necessarily trying to hit a single,” he said. “I was just trying to get on base, whether it was a base on balls or any other way because it was still a close game.”

Ohtani is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.