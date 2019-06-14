100 years ago

June 14, 1919

• The Minimum Wage and Maximum Hour Commission yesterday denied the petition of the Hotel Marion Company to allow their female employes to work seven days a week with shorter hours instead of six, following a hearing last Tuesday. O.W. Everett, manager of the Hotel Marion, who presented the petition, said last night that it was prepared at the suggestion of the women employes of the hotel. He said that they had told him they had rather work fewer hours a day seven days a week than to work longer hours and have one day off.

50 years ago

June 14, 1969

HOT SPRINGS -- True Grit is when the guy you didn't want using your movie to raise money for his political party has a smashing success with it the night before; and when Glen Campbell goes to that guy's premiere instead of yours; and it rains off and on all day; and you've got to compete with the Arkansas Poultry Festival; and you don't fill the theater for your own premiere, but you go ahead, anyway. For Charles (Buddy) Portis, the Union County native, his "author's premiere" here Friday night of the movie "True Grit" was a retort to the "world premiere" held at Little Rock Thursday by the state Democratic Party.

25 years ago

June 14, 1994

WASHINGTON -- President Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton were interviewed under oath Sunday by Whitewater special counsel Robert Fiske Jr., the White House confirmed Monday. Fiske, whose Whitewater Development Corp. investigation is based at Little Rock, apparently is nearing the end of the Washington phase of his inquiry. In separate interviews Sunday afternoon in the private quarters of the White House, Fiske asked the president and the first lady about two topics: m The July 20, 1993, suicide of Hope native Vincent Foster, the deputy White House counsel. m A series of contacts between administration officials and federal regulators looking into the failure of Madison Guaranty Savings & Loan Association. The president and first lady were partners from 1978-92 with James and Susan McDougal in Whitewater, a 230-acre residential development along the White River in Marion County.

10 years ago

June 14, 2009

• The switch from analog to digital television went smoothly around the state with one hitch, broadcasters said Saturday. The Arkansas Educational Television Network had its digital signal on the air a little more than an hour Friday before a storm slammed into Conway and killed the signal, the station's deputy executive director, Tony Brooks, said. "We had a bank of televisions set up and were watching," he said. "The picture was beautiful, and here comes the storm then ZAP! Mother Nature every once in a while likes to show us who's boss."

