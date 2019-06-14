Police ID man, 23, found dead at central Arkansas residence

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown CRIME SCENE: Family members embrace, above, in the 200 block of Portland Street where one man was killed Thursday afternoon.

Authorities on Friday identified the body of a central Arkansas man who police found dead at a Hot Springs residence this week.

The Hot Springs Police Department said officers found 23-year-old Kenneth Kelly Jr. unresponsive on Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Portland Street.

Police had been responding to reports of gunfire in the area, the department said.

Officials said they’re investigating Kelly’s death as a homicide.

No arrests appear to have been made Friday morning.