Razorback offensive-defensive line camp updates

Junior Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells has the makings of a DI prospect.

The Razorback offensive-defensive line camp starts at 8am and will end around one today.

Two of the better 2021 in-state prospects, defensive lineman Tyas Martin and offensive lineman Terry Wells will take part along with several other promising linemen.

Martin, 6-5, 308 of Jacksonville is drawing interest from Arkansas, Memphis, La.-Lafayette and others while Wells, 6-4, 280 of Wynne is receiving interest from Arkansas, Arkansas State and Memphis.