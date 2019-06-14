Shooting suspect captured in Texas

The suspect in Tuesday's shooting outside a restaurant in Rogers was arrested Thursday in Texas.

Keith Foster, spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Armando Almaraz, 21, was arrested in Haltom City, a suburb of Fort Worth. He is being held in the Tarrant County jail awaiting extradition.

Witnesses said two men were quarreling Tuesday in the parking lot of Freddy's at 4507 W. Walnut St. One was shot in the leg and the other ran off, according to the police department.

The man with the gunshot wound drove himself to Mercy Hospital, according to a police news release.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident connected to an ongoing dispute between the two, Foster said.

