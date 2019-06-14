Southwest Arkansas man, 24, killed after pickup strikes mailbox

A southwestern Arkansas man was killed Thursday after his pickup veered off the road, hit a brick mailbox and rolled over, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 24-year-old Kevin Pickens was driving north just before 2 a.m. along Miller County Road 70 Texarkana when the crash happened.

Police said his Ford Ranger traveled off the road, and the passenger's side struck a mailbox. It caused the pickup to roll on and off the road, according to a preliminary crash report.

Pickens, a Texarkana resident, suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle wreck.

The report didn’t list any other injuries.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time.

At least 201 people were killed in crashes so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary figures. The data includes at least a dozen deaths so far this month.