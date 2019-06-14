Washington County JP accused of DWI

FAYETTEVILLE -- Andrea Jenkins, a Washington County justice of the peace and a teacher and bus driver for the Farmington School District, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with driving while intoxicated.

Jenkins, 41, of Farmington, was booked into the Washington County jail and released on bond at 5:52 a.m. Thursday. A first-offense DWI is a misdemeanor.

Jenkins said she hired a lawyer and was advised "not to talk to anybody" about the incident. She said her son was involved in an accident Wednesday night and was the cause of the events leading to her arrest. Jenkins said the entire incident was "very traumatic."

Two Prairie Grove police officers went to a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 62 and Butler Road at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of one of the vehicles said he didn't have proof of insurance and his mother was bringing it, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jenkins arrived about 8:50 p.m. and an officer noticed a strong odor of intoxicants while speaking with her, according to the police report. Jenkins told the officer she had two glasses of wine, according to the report. The officer asked Jenkins to perform a field sobriety test and the result was consistent with an intoxicated person, the report said.

Jenkins began cursing and yelling, saying she had only driven there for her son, according to the report. She was arrested and taken to the jail. A test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.17, according to the report.

Jenkins was elected justice of the peace for District 10 in November and is serving her first term on the Quorum Court.

A $1,020 bond was set, and Jenkins is scheduled to appear July 2 in Prairie Grove District Court.

Calls to the Farmington School District office seeking additional information were not returned Thursday afternoon.

