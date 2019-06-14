Wyoming cyclist wins inaugural Arkansas High Country Race

A Wyoming cyclist is the winner of the inaugural Arkansas High Country Race, a 1,013-mile, self-supported race over some of the state’s hilliest gravel and paved roads.

Mike Dicken, who grew up in Russellville and now lives in Lander, Wyo., finished at around 4 p.m. Friday in six days, 10 hours and five minutes.

“I’m elated,” the 34-year-old bike shop manager said after climbing off of his Specialized bicycle in front of the Clinton Presidential Center, where the race began at 6 a.m. on June 8.

Dicken was one of 19 riders who started the race. By Friday, seven had dropped out.

“I trained really hard this year for this,” he said. “I’m really excited, but I’m exhausted. I haven’t had much sleep.”

All of the remaining riders were still on the course early Friday evening. James Meredith of Bono was several hours behind Dicken in second place.