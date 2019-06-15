2 people dead in 2 accidents, both 1-car, in south Arkansas

At least two people died in separate accidents on Arkansas roads on Wednesday and Thursday in the southern part of the state.

A southwest Arkansas man was killed Thursday after his pickup veered off the road, hit a brick mailbox and rolled over, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 24-year-old Kevin Pickens was driving north just before 2 a.m. along Miller County Road 70 Texarkana when the crash happened.

Police said his Ford Ranger traveled off the road, and the passenger's side struck a mailbox. It caused the pickup to roll on and off the road, according to a preliminary crash report.

Pickens, a Texarkana resident, suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle wreck.

The report didn't list any other injuries.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Officials said it was clear weather and roads were dry at the time of the accident.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was killed after his SUV hit a tree along a highway in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday along U.S. 79 near Wabbaseka, roughly 18 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.

Police said Jordan Akeem Lowe of Stuttgart was driving south when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a tree before stopping in a ditch.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley said Lowe suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers said it was clear weather and roads were dry at the time of the wreck. A report didn't say what caused Lowe's SUV to leave the highway.

Metro on 06/15/2019