Bishops adopt steps to deal with sex abuse

Bishop Robert Deeley of Portland Bishop of Diocese of Portland, left, speaks with Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, speaks during a news conference at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), 2019 Spring meetings in Baltimore, Md., Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BALTIMORE -- Under intense public pressure, the nation's Roman Catholic bishops approved new steps this week to deal more strongly with the clergy sex-abuse crisis. But activists and others say the moves leave the bishops in charge of policing themselves and potentially keep law enforcement at arm's length.

As their national meeting in Baltimore concluded Thursday, leaders of the U.S. bishops conference stopped short of mandating that lay experts such as lawyers and criminal justice professionals take part in investigating clergy accused of child molestation or other misconduct. They also did not specify a procedure for informing police of abuse allegations that come in over a newly proposed hotline.

"Even the bishops themselves recognize they have lost their credibility in monitoring this dreadful crisis," said Thomas Groome, a professor at Boston College's School of Theology. "Without strong oversight by competent lay people, it won't be seen as credible."

Groome said the bishops should have no hesitation in declaring that credible allegations should be reported to police.

"They're not dealing simply with a sin, they're dealing with a crime," he said. "They do not have the power to forgive crimes."

The Baltimore meeting followed a string of abuse-related developments that have presented the bishops and the 76 million-member U.S. church with unprecedented challenges. Many dioceses around the country have been targeted by prosecutors demanding secret files, and a number of high-ranking church officials have become entangled in cases of alleged abuse or cover-ups.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, the crisis has led about one-quarter of U.S. Catholics to reduce their attendance at Mass and their donations to the church.

"One of the terrible costs of the scandal is costing people their faith," said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, N.J. "So I think it's entirely right that we give priority to this."

Of the anti-abuse measures approved by the bishops during three days of deliberations, the most tangible was the planned creation of a national hotline -- to be operated by a yet-to-be-chosen independent entity -- to field allegations of abuse and cover-ups by bishops.

The allegations would be forwarded to a regional supervisory bishop, who would have the task of reporting to law enforcement and the Vatican and deciding if lay experts should investigate the complaint.

Another measure specifies that the bishops will now be governed by the same code of conduct that has applied to priests since 2002. It outlines a variety of procedures for combating child sexual abuse and says even a single act of abuse should lead to a priest's permanent removal from the ministry. Catholic leaders say the charter has helped greatly to reduce clergy sex abuse.

During Thursday's debate, Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Mo., urged that lay involvement in investigations be made mandatory, "to make darn sure we bishops do not harm the church."

The bishops did not go quite that far, instead stipulating that archbishops "should identify a qualified lay person to receive reports."

The auxiliary bishop of Detroit, Donald Hanchon, said the new measures are a step in the right direction.

"I feel like we accomplished something instead of just saying, 'We are sorry these things happened,'" he said. "People need more than that."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/15/2019