Downtown opportunities

When I first moved to Little Rock in high school back in the mid-1970s, downtown Little Rock was a shell of buildings, with a few open stores, but it was not thriving. Then in the 1990s, some forward-thinking people started renovating downtown, starting with the River Market area. It brought new life to downtown Little Rock, and today it is a happening place. Nearby areas followed suit and we have much to be proud of in Argenta and SoMa (South Main Street). I have been lucky to have participated in events 4 times this week downtown. First I had dinner with friends Holly and Julie at Samantha's on Main Street on Tuesday.

Great food and atmosphere, plus they have herb planters outside their restaurant to use in their kitchen.

Then on Thursday, I spent time with Martha Ray and Beth at Martha Ray's new condo

where we had easy access to the bike trail and the sculpture garden.

If you haven't been to the sculpture garden,

you are missing out on some excellent art.

I was surprised at how many new pieces were added. There are a lot of interactive things for both adults

and kids

to do along the trail. We got to see what effects the flooding has had on the parks.



We were pretty amazed at how well most plants are coming back. Sand is still in many places,

but otherwise, you wouldn't know it was underwater a week ago.



Friday night was the monthly second Friday night art walk.



There were great crowds and wonderful art, along with some great friends to share it with. The music at the Butler Center was outstanding! We had dinner at a local restaurant, Dizzy's and when we drove home downtown was hopping. We've already made our plans for next month.

Then it was back this morning for the farmers market.

I do try to buy from local farmers, more than food brokers. We brought home a haul.

The market was loaded with vegetables and herbs,

along with peaches, blueberries, and blackberries. There are a lot of craft vendors now, plus fresh meat, pasta, and coffee.



It will definitely be easy to get the 5 a day servings of fruits and vegetables in now. Earlier this week I made my favorite salad Caprese with cherry tomatoes. For lunch today I had it with a Cherokee Purple---good eating!!

Take advantage of what your city has to offer, and if you are near Little Rock, enjoy all that is available. Support local!