Greenwood native crowned Miss Arkansas 2019

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 10:01 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Darynne Dahlem of Greenwood is crowned 2019 Miss Arkansas by Miss Arkansas 2018 Claudia Raffo on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Darynne Dahlem was crowned Miss Arkansas 2019 on Saturday night at the Robinson Performance Hall in downtown Little Rock.

Dahlem is a 22-year-old graduate student from Greenwood. Her platform is “Know Who You Are," a campaign to combat addiction by encouraging people to resist peer pressure.

Dahlem receives a $30,000 scholarship

Contestants were judged on a talent, their answers to a question onstage and an evening wear portion where they shared a “social impact statement” on a cause they would promote if crowned.

Dahlem will compete in the Miss America competition in September.

Read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

