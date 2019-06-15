October trial date set in PB shooting

PINE BLUFF -- A trial date has been set for two Pine Bluff residents accused in the April 5 fatal shooting of a Pine Bluff man.

Jaylon Lowe, 22, and Emiahrea Johnson, 21, both of whom live at 1105 E. 26th Ave., Apartment 10E, are charged with capital murder in the death of 22-year-old Detric Releford, according to court documents.

Both are to stand trial Oct. 23 in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Judge Jodi Dennis will preside.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Pine Bluff police were called to 2701 W. 26th Ave. at 6:27 p.m. April 5 after reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, police found Releford lying dead in the street from gunshot wounds to his chest and the back of his head.

The affidavit said a witness identified Lowe as the shooter and Johnson as the driver of the getaway car.

Lowe and Johnson are awaiting trial in the Jefferson County jail.

