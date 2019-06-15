Planned Parenthood to move NW Arkansas clinic

Planned Parenthood will be moving from its Fayetteville clinic to a new location this summer, said Emily Miller, a spokesman for Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

She said the decision to move was made “following some challenges at our current location.”

When asked if Planned Parenthood had been asked to move, Miller said, “No, we chose to relocate the health center.”

“Our patients rely on us for high-quality, comprehensive care, and we want to be loud and clear: our doors remain open in Fayetteville,” Miller said via email. “We are committed to providing sexual and reproductive health care in Northwest Arkansas, and we are looking forward to providing the same critical health care services at a new location.”

The Family Council, a conservative lobbying organization, posted on its website that Planned Parenthood’s landlord had decided not to renew the lease at the clinic’s current location on Crossover Road.“

The decision came on the heels of the spring 40 Days for Life campaign in Fayetteville, during which pro-life Arkansans prayed daily outside the Northwest Arkansas abortion clinic,” according to familycouncil.org.