MOTOR SPORTS

Rockabilly, Scrapp Fox set for I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host the ninth annual Rockabilly 45 for the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models and the 17th Scrapp Fox Memorial for IMCA modifieds tonight.

Both events figure to draw large car counts as both I-30 and the CCSDS have struggled to hold races because of rain and wet track conditions. Rain has eliminated or postponed 8 of 11 CCSDS races and 8 of I-30's 13 scheduled dates so far this season.

The Rockabilly 45-lap main event will pay $5,000 to win, while the winner of the 30-lap Scrapp Fox Memorial will collect $1,500.

I-30's super stock, factory stock, mod-lite and powder puff divisions also will compete. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $15 and children aged 6-12 get in for $1. The first 200 children get in free, compliments of Central Arkansas Pet Services and Big Show Promotions. Pit passes are $30.

GOLF

UALR hires new women's coach

Jenna Wylie, former assistant coach at Georgia Southern, was hired as the new coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday.

She succeeds Bridgett Norwood, who retired after 26 years.

Wylie spent the past two seasons as an assistant Georgia Southern. During her time in Statesboro, Wylie helped lead the Eagles to consecutive third-place finishes at the conference meet.

Wylie also served as an assistant for both the men's and women's program for two seasons at Armstrong State (Savannah, Ga.), her alma mater. She played a key role in helping the Pirate women to the 2016 Peach Belt Conference title, its first since 2012. Armstrong State won five team titles during her two years, making NCAA Regional Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017.

Wylie was a four year competitor for Armstrong State from 2011-14 where she was a two-time NCAA first team All-American. The Peach Belt Player of the Year in 2013, Wylie boasted a 74.88 scoring average and was ranked third in the nation in 2013.

Calhoon, Dunstan win ASGA Junior Amateur

Blaine Calhoon of Ward defeated Brendan Little of Benton in a playoff Friday to win the Arkansas Junior Amateur Championship at Jonesboro Club.

Calhoon and Little finished regulation at 2-under 140. Ben Brogdon of Little Rock and Josh McNulty of White Hall finished two strokes behind with even-par 142s.

Bailey Dunstan of Little Rock held off North Little Rock's Mackenzie Lee by five strokes to win the girls title.

Sports on 06/15/2019