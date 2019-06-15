Suspect in ex-lawmaker's slaying held in Randolph County

Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, listens to testimony at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. -ADG File photo

The woman arrested Friday in the slaying of former Arkansas Sen. Linda Collins is being held in the Lawrence County jail, the Randolph County sheriff said.

Rebecca O’Donnell, 48, was arrested Friday night, 10 days after deputies in Randolph County discovered Collins’ body outside her home at 4023 W. Arkansas 90 in Pocahontas, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell confirmed Saturday that McDonnell was being held in the Lawrence County jail in Walnut Ridge, approximately 15 miles south of Pocahontas.

No charges were immediately filed against O’Donnell, and Sadler said Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce’s office would make the decision.

“Obviously, the Arkansas State Police had sufficient legal cause to arrest and detain the suspect,” Sadler said. “And now the prosecuting attorney will make a decision on when to publicly state what those charges will be and how he intends to proceed with the adjudication. He will also set the course for continuing the investigation for special agents of the Arkansas State Police.”

Boyce did not return phone calls requesting comment Saturday.

Social media posts on a Facebook page under O’Donnell’s name show several photos of her and the former senator and multiple images of O’Donnell and her boyfriend campaigning for Collins.

No initial court date for O’Donnell has been publicly released.

“Setting that date and time, that’s a role of the court,” Sadler said. “At some point the court and the prosecutor will make sure that we have state police personnel there. It may be in the form of highway patrol troopers or other representatives.”

Collins’ funeral was held Saturday at the Sutton Free Will Baptist Church in Pocahontas, according to Fears Family Funeral Home’s obituary.