Trump won't commit to Pence run

President Doanld Trump with Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 9, 2019. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday morning that if Vice President Mike Pence runs for president in 2024, he wouldn't automatically have his endorsement.

The president was asked the hypothetical during a wide-ranging interview on Fox & Friends.

"You're talking about a long time. You can't put me in that position," Trump said, adding that Pence would have his "strong consideration."

Whether Trump wins reelection in 2020, there will be a long list of Republicans vying for the White House four years later. While the sitting vice president is often considered the heir apparent, there are several other big-name Republicans who could edge Pence out, such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pence has been loyal to Trump throughout their tenure together, but the vice president may not be considered the strongest choice to motivate the Trump base even after eight years at the president's side.

It's been nearly 20 years since the sitting vice president, then Al Gore, was the automatic front-runner.

Then, after eight years as George W. Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney did not seek the nomination. After eight years of Barack Obama's presidency, it was Hillary Clinton and not Joe Biden who was expected to take over.

When Biden was still considering running in 2016, Obama was asked in early 2015 who he'd choose between his vice president and Clinton.

"I love 'em both. Good try," he said.

A Section on 06/15/2019