Unstable power tower closes roads at dam

Roads and facilities below the Wilbur D. Mills Dam are closed until further notice because of a high voltage transmission tower that became unstable during recent flooding, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Pine Bluff.

Reservations for the Mills campground have been canceled and refunds will be processed, the Corps of Engineers said in a news release. Motorists, pedestrians, and boaters should avoid these areas and not drive or walk around barricades, the agency said.

Recreation on the Lower Arkansas River are still available at Jardis Point Day Use Area and Pendleton Bend Park, the Corps of Engineers said.

More information on the closure is available from the Arkansas Post Field Office at (870) 548-2291.

Recreation information is available at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

Metro on 06/15/2019