Who needs artificial noise with fans like these?

FAYETTEVILLE -- They ought to learn much from hosting baseball's Fayetteville Regional and Fayetteville Super Regional.

Likely they won't. Seems those commanding the sound systems of college stadiums and arenas learn only cranking volume ever louder and more often.

So expect what again should be a University of Arkansas all-sports lesson to go unheeded.

Less artificial volume seems more regarding Razorbacks fans impacting from the stands. Last year's baseball regional and super regional and this year's regional and super regional at Baum-Walker Stadium proved it. Again and again.

Because it's an NCAA Tournament, the regional/super regional host is NCAA prohibited from using most of its video and volume arsenal allegedly inspiring the home crowd.

So minus artificial noise overcoming their spontaneity, Razorbacks fans themselves rooted their Hogs into the College World Series starting tonight against Florida State tonight at TD Ameritrade Stadium in Omaha.

For one 46 years covering the Razorbacks, it marked another among countless times hearing opposing coaches and players marveling at Arkansas fans' fervor yet never remarking, "We trembled when their sound system blared 'We will, we will rock you.'"

Here are comments actually said from regionals at Baum-Walker.

"First off, I thought it was a terrific environment," Central Connecticut State Coach Charlie Hickey said immediately upon his Blue Devils losing the Fayetteville Regional opener to Arkansas. "Obviously a great crowd."

None like they ever experienced several Blue Devils were quoted expressing admiring awe.

"It was a unique experience for our program and fans to play here," five-times College World Series TCU Coach Jim Schlossnagle said after Arkansas won the Fayetteville Regional.

Even SEC West rival Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco lauded the super regional enthusiasm generated at Baum-Walker where his Rebels fell twice of thrice advancing Arkansas to Omaha.

Asked if he heard the ovations upon opening Saturday's super regional eighth inning and then exiting with one out in the ninth up 11-2 against Ole Miss, Arkansas starting pitcher Isaiah Campbell replied smiling, "It was kind of tough not to hear it. It was awesome!"

From last year's Arkansas fans College World Series takeover of Omaha, Campbell anticipates "Baum North" when he starts tonight against Florida State.

The baseball Razorbacks weren't the only awed UA athletes.

Winning the NCAA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Coach Lance Harter and his Razorbacks national champions were honored at Sunday's baseball game sans both video board buildup and on field presence because of the NCAA enforced impartiality.

Their unannounced walk into Baum-Walker rapidly crescendoed to a spontaneous stadium-wide standing ovation even before they ascended atop the third base dugout for their announced recognition.

"They kind of let us walk in like a train," Harter said. "And people started recognizing 'That's them!' It was amazing. Unbelievable. People clapping and cheering. My wife ( Kim, retired from UA athletics administration) said, 'I've never felt something like this before. This is pretty unique.' It was a great tribute."

The truly spontaneous ones most always are.

Sports on 06/15/2019