All-Arkansas Preps award banquet recipients

Awards presented Saturday at the All-Arkansas Preps award banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock:

Batesville girls basketball coach Stan Fowler was named the All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year. Fowler led the Lady Pioneers to the Class 4A state championship, their first since 1992.

Fayetteville’s Camren Fischer received the Male Athlete of the Year award. Fischer competed in cross country and track and field.

Batesville’s Taylor Griffin earned the Female Athlete of the Year award. Griffin is a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

Shiloh Christian’s Ethan-Mack Brown received the Hussman Community Award. The Hussman Community Award, named in honor of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr., is given to the athlete who has worked to better his or her community.

The CHI St. Vincent Health Award was given to Wonderview’s Jacob Tinsley. Tinsley lost his left hand in an accident at his home when he was 5 years old. He went on to play baseball and basketball at Wonderview. The award highlights an athlete who not only overcame a health challenge or injury but also inspired his or her team and community.