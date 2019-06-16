Break-in at home leads to fatality

A man in North Little Rock was killed Saturday, and police say a woman at the scene might have been abducted during the shooting.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said officers responded at approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported a shooting and possible abduction at 3507 E. Washington Ave. lot 53.

Two men broke into the home and shot the man before forcing 35-year-old Susan Lee Smith into a car, Cooper said. Smith was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings with a white skull pattern, and no shoes, police said. She had a brown mohawk-style haircut, with her hair shaved on both sides of her head.

The three left in a small, newer-model car, traveling west on East Broadway, police said.

Officers found a man who had been shot in a residence at the trailer home complex, and Cooper said the victim later died after being transported to an area hospital. The victim's identity was not immediately available pending notification of his family, but Cooper said he was an adult.

Detectives were still interviewing people in the complex late Saturday night, Cooper said. Whether the man and woman were in a relationship or lived together was not immediately clear.

Cooper said there were other people in the home by the time police arrived, though whether those people had witnessed the crime was not known.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 680-8439. Callers may remain anonymous.

The home invasion took place in a strip of 30 trailer home units east of Interstate 30 that belongs to Kellers Mobile Home Park LLC, according to Pulaski County property records. Lot 53 is not listed on the property records.

Smith is not listed among the residents of the park.

The man's death is the fourth homicide in 2019 in North Little Rock.

On March 15, U.S. serviceman Shawn McKeough Jr., 23, was shot and killed at a gas station in Little Rock while attempting to stop a robbery.

On April 24, John Gill Jr., 55, was shot multiple times just after 11 a.m. near 621½ W. 18th St. He died after being transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Also on April 24, Ernest McCoy, 60, who had been shot in the head the night before on Coral Street, died at UAMS Medical Center. McCoy was shot by his roommate after knocking on the roommate's door to ask for a cigarette, police said.

Metro on 06/16/2019