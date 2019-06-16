Bulldog runs to glory in final year

Camren Fischer went the distance in his senior season at Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs senior won four individual state championships (three in track and field, one in cross country) and is this year's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year.

"It was a lot of fun," said Fischer, who will compete in cross country at Princeton in the fall. "Every year got better."

Fischer was the state cross country champion in Class 6A, delivering a time of 16 minutes, 19.90 seconds at the state meet in November at Hot Springs.

In the Class 6A state track and field meet in May at Pearcy, Fischer earned individual state titles in the 800 meters (1:56.39), 1,600 (4:23.01) and 3,200. He set the state record in the 3,200 by clocking a 9:23.58. Also, Fischer was part of Fayetteville's 3,200 relay team that placed sixth.

At the Meet of Champions on May 11 in Pearcy, Fischer's final race for the Bulldogs resulted in a meet record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:11.61. His time bested Rogers' Cameron Efurd's mark of 4:14.78 in 2010.

"He's a great athlete," Fayetteville cross country Coach Michelle Fyfe said. "His mindset is perfect and he's confident. He's the best kid."

Fyfe said Fischer has made himself into the runner that he is thanks to his sleeping patterns and his eating habits.

"He's a well-balanced kid admittedly for his age," Fyfe said.

Fischer's favorite highlight of the 2018-19 season was Fayetteville winning the boys state championship in Class 6A track and field in May. The Bulldogs outpointed Bentonville 158.5-110.5.

"We were so happy and so proud of everybody," Fischer said.

When it comes to his favorite event in running, it's the mile, i.e. the 1,600, for Fischer.

"Everybody knows about the 100 or the mile," Fischer said. "I enjoy the mile a lot more."

Fischer got involved in running when he was 12 years old by running with his family. It was in his sophomore season when he realized that he could possibly compete at the NCAA Division I level in cross country and on the national level.

Competing at Princeton as well as the national level in events such as the Festival of Miles in St. Louis is something Fischer said he is looking forward to. He had a personal best time of 4:09.56 in the 1,600 at the Festival of Miles on May 30.

"I've always looked at it to better myself," Fischer said. "I love to compete. College will test me."

Fyfe said she is proud of Fischer's success. Fayetteville has had several athletes in multiple sports participate in Division I athletics, and she said she's glad Fischer is one of them. She said Fischer's story can be an inspiration for future athletes in her program.

"It shows what hard work can do," Fyfe said. "He's a good role model for the community in Fayetteville."

