The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

x 1101 Broadway St., business, Derrick Mecoy, 2:43 a.m. June 12, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

x 3201 Walker St., residence, Ibarra Resendiz, 6 a.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $2,895.

c2924 W. 12th St., residence, Anthony Brown, 8 p.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $4,209.

x 4600 S. University Ave., business, John Martin, 9 a.m. June 10, 2019, property valued at $8,900.

x 1405 S. Van Buren St., residence, Emeli Garcia, 7:10 p.m. June 10, 2019, property valued at $2,001.

72205

x 317 S. Park St., residence, Thomas Wells Jr., 7:01 p.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $400.

x 220 Brown St., residence, Edmund Howe, 2 p.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $2,151.

x 7223 Amherst Drive, residence, Robert Bethell, 6 p.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $3,600.

x 10524 W. Markham St., residence, Kayln Easter, 9:53 p.m. June 11, 2019, property valued at $310.

72206

x 2118 S. Louisiana St., residence, Arthur Browning, 7:48 p.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $1,100.

72209

x 7406 Knollwood Road, residence, Maria Yazmin, 2 p.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $4,750.

x 3615 American Manor Drive, residence, Elisd Davis, 4:06 a.m. June 9, 2019, property valued at $16.

x 2401 W. 65th St., business, Roadway Inn, 11 a.m. June 10, 2019, property valued at $660.

x 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Angela Thomas, 1 a.m. June 11, 2019, property value unknown.

72210

x 9219 Stagecoach Road, business, Michael Bousher, 4:40 a.m. June 7, 2019, property value unknown.

x 12626 Lawson Road, business, Zachary Wasseal, 5:18 a.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $901.

72211

x 11401 Mesa Drive, residence, Christine Terry, 10 p.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $1,100.

x 4 Executive Center Court, business, Julie Barksdale, 7 a.m. June 8, 2019, property value unknown.

x 420 Markham Mesa Place, residence, Shakur Ridwan, 7:25 p.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $2,695.

72227

x 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Zam Zam International Market, 8:59 a.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $290.

North Little Rock

72116

x 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., residence, Christopher Boshears, 6:10 a.m. June 5, 2019, property valued at $1600.

72117

x 3400 E. Broadway St., residence, Oracio Vaquera, 5 p.m. June 7, 2019, property valued at $592.

x 9122 Hwy. 165, business, A-1 Gun and Pawn, 3:31 a.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $3,791.

Metro on 06/16/2019