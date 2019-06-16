COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

June 17

Beginner Knitting

BENTON — A Beginner Knitting lesson, for adults ages 18 and older, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yarn It All

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to crochet, knit, loom-knit, weave and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

(Not So) Classic Games: Phase 10

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play Phase 10 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Fancyful Fairytales

BRYANT/BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to Fancyful Fairytales for stories and songs with a special guest at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant, and at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

June 18

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Silo’s Cafe. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Medicare Educational Seminar

BENTON/BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a Medicare Educational Seminar at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

Thistlebryt Year Three

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to Thistlebryt Year Three at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. At Thistlebryt, attendees will make crafts, solve escape rooms and more.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace for all ages will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Participants can work with whatever they want, including 3-D printing. Kids younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Buried Lives

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a discussion titled Buried Lives: The Enslaved People of George Washington’s Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will be presented by local author Carla McClafferty about the six enslaved individuals who lived and worked at Mount Vernon.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

June 18 and 19

Awesome Astronauts

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to use blocks to build spaceships at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

Space Explorers

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 5 to 8 are invited to create and solve puzzles at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.

June 19

Hooked on Fishing Derby

BENTON — The Benton Police Department will host its annual Hooked on Fishing Derby, for children 12 and younger, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sunset Lake. Registration is free and will begin at 8:30 a.m. All participants need to bring a fishing pole and bait. A grand prize will be awarded to the boy and girl who catch the largest catfish. For more information, call (501) 776-5948.

Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Town Cryers and the Hot Springs Breakfast Lions Club will present Revival at Possum Kingdom Community Church at 6 p.m. at The Balboa Outreach Center. Tickets are $20 each. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit thetowncryers.com/tickets.

Family Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 3 to 7 are invited to Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories and more.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. Register at salinecountylibrary.org/calendar or call (501) 778-4766.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave to help others from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

June 20

Bees, Bugs and Butterflies Pollinator Event

HOT SPRINGS — In celebration of Pollinator Week, the Ouachita National Forest and its partners will offer the annual Bees, Bugs and Butterflies Pollinator event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Arlington Lawn in downtown Hot Springs. The event will highlight the important contribution pollinators make to the world’s ecosystems. Informative booths will be staffed by various groups. For more information, call (501) 321-5202.

Identifying Your Best Customer for Growth Seminar

HOT SPRINGS — The Henderson State University Small Business and Technology Development Center will present the Identifying Your Best Customer for Growth Seminar from 3-5 p.m. in HSU’s Landmark Building. The cost is $40 per person. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Baby and Me

BENTON — Infants and their caregivers are invited to a Baby Story Time at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature books, songs, rhymes, movement and play.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Children ages 4 and younger are invited to Play to Learn at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Space Quest RPG

BRYANT — The Space Quest role-playing-game group will meet at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Thursday Night Making

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn to cut paper stars at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

English Language Class

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to an interactive English language class at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

June 20 and 26-27

Small-Business Workshops

HOT SPRINGS/GURDON — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present a variety of workshops and seminars this summer that target small businesses. Identifying Your Best Customer for Growth will meet from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Henderson State’s Landmark Building in Hot Springs. The fee is $40. Grow Your Profit will meet from noon to 1 p.m. June 26 at the Gurdon Business Center. Admission is free. The Small Business Startup Summit will meet from 4-7 p.m. June 27 at Henderson State’s Landmark Building. Admission is free. To register for a workshop or seminar, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events. For more information, visit asbtdc.org/events.

June 21

Saline County Golf Classic

BENTON — The Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries will host the Saline County Golf Classic at 8 a.m. at the Long Hills Golf Club. The event will feature a luncheon, morning and afternoon 18-hole scrambles, an awards ceremony and more. For more information, call (501) 376-4791.

Ongoing

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center will present The Road From Northside to Self-Actualization: A Retrospective Exhibition of the Work of Farrell Ford from June 25 through Aug. 30 at 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. A reception will be take place at 4:30 p.m. June 25. For more information, call (870) 245-7982.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

June Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The June exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features work by Matthew Hasty, Jeri Hillis, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, John Lasater, Gerri Much, Sammy Peters, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling, Steven Wise and others. The exhibit will be on display through June 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Latinos Unidos Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Latinos Unidos, an art exhibit featuring Latino artisans living in the United States, is on exhibit at the Landmark Building on Henderson State University’s Hot Springs Campus, 201 Market St., through Aug. 30. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. for Gallery Walks on first Fridays and by appointment Saturdays and Sundays. Contact Donna Dunnahoe at (501) 545-0534 or hsu.landmark@yahoo.com. For more information, call (501) 625-3837.

Small Works on Paper Entries

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting entries for the 2020 Small Works on Paper Exhibition, which showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches created by members of the Arkansas Arts Council’s online gallery, the Arkansas Artists Registry. Membership to the registry is free. The entry deadline is July 26. An out-of-state juror will select up to 40 pieces to tour in the exhibit. Up to $2,000 is available for juror-selected purchase awards, with the award-winning art becoming part of the SWOP permanent collection. Artists can submit up to three pieces. For more information, call (501) 324-9767 or visit arkansasarts.org.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

All That Jazz Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Voices Rising will present All That Jazz … and more, featuring the Clyde Pound Trio, at 3 p.m. June 23 at Village Bible Church, 123 Ponderosa.

Kiwanis Summer Market

MALVERN — The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor its 2019 Kiwanis Summer Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, 1840 W. Moline St. Admission to market, which will feature handmade items and other gifts, will be $1. Concessions will be available. Applications for vendors are due July 12. The fee for a 10-by-10-foot booth is $25, with $5 extra for electricity and $5 for a table. For more information, contact Tammy Denham at (501) 844-0020.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon on Tuesdays.