June 16 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Ashtyn Barbaree Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"A Doll's House, Part 2" -- What happens when Nora walks back in 15 years later, 2 p.m. June 16; 8 p.m. June 20-22, 2 p.m. June 23, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $22-$29. 631-8988.

June 17 (Monday)

Artosphere -- Chapel Music Series with the Dover Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 443-5600.

June 18 (Tuesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest -- 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

"Once Upon A Dance" -- With the NWA Ballet Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Booked for Lunch -- "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Terrific Tuesday -- NWA Ballet Theatre Dance Beat pop-up show, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Artosphere -- Chapel Music Series with Seraph Brass, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600.

Books on Tap -- "In the Woods" by Tanya French, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free.. 750-8180.

June 19 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest -- 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Preschool Special -- Music with momandpop, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Elementary Event -- With world-famous illusionist Reza, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cosmic Kids -- "The Sun Is Kind of a Big Deal," 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Super Scientist Stephen Cox, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Joyce Faulkner & Micki Voelkel, 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Teen Event -- "The Force Awakens" Interactive Edition, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For grades 5--12. Free. faylib.org.

Space Trivia -- 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Five & Dime Series -- With UA faculty trio Tara Mueller, Theresa Delaplain & Andrew Chilcote, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free.575-4801.

June 20 (Thursday)

Special Event -- Bilingual fun with Papa Rap, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Movie Matinee -- "Hotel Transylvania 3," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception -- For "Art By The People-For the People," a new temporary exhibition featuring vintage black light poster graphics from the mid-1960s-early 1970s, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $7. Exhibit through August. 783-7841.

Music in Murphy Series -- With Tater, Mater & Squarsh, 7 p.m., Murphy Park in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

Artosphere -- Live from Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. 443-5600.

June 21 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie -- "Toy Story 3," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Film Friday -- "Muppets in Space," 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Friday Matinee -- "Space Balls," 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artosphere -- Off the Grid with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Amphitheater in downtown Siloam Springs. Free. 443-5600.

June 22 (Saturday)

Conversation Club -- Become more confident in speaking Spanish or English, 9:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Featured Artisan Demonstration and Sale -- Perrion Hurd, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges. 657-2335.

Super Saturday -- With Professor Pig's Marvelous Music Show, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Get Started With Yoga -- 11 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

RAM Saturday -- Raindrop Suncatcher, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

Forest Concert Series -- With Arkansauce & Delta Blues Musicians, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

June 23 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Jenna & the Soul Shakers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere -- Chapel Music Series with the Aeolus Quartet, 2 p.m., Hunt Chapel in Rogers. $15. 443-5600.

Jam With the Squirrels -- Play or sing along, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. 634-3791.

