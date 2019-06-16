Happy Father's Day

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of father is

(1): a male parent

(2): a man who has begotten a child

In my family, my definition of father is: a mentor, role-model, shoulder to cry on, financial advisor, fixer of things, the rule maker, breadwinner, golfer, driver, one-who-must-be-obeyed, cheerleader, and later in life friend, grandparent,

and more.

I always knew that my dad was in my corner. He had great faith in me and told me I could do anything I set my mind to. He had rules, but he was fair. He expected my sister and I to do our best, and we did.



My Dad loved life and lived it to the fullest until he got sick. Watching him sit at home was hard since he was always on the go. It is hard to believe he has been gone for more than 4 years already.

This morning in Sunday School class, we started talking about our fathers, and our youth. I am always astounded at the diversity of experiences. I know I was blessed with the parents I had, but I never really understood just how blessed.



Play this forward to my husband, the father of my children.

He would give his life for our children. He is the fixer of all things, the person who will buy them anything they think they need or want, their mentor, the gadget guy, the techie, and the pushover. He loves them big. He did not have the best role model as a child, but he strived to be the best father he could be, and that continues to this day. I am the one who sets the rules and guidelines, he would give in. He coached Kyle in baseball and scouts, and has built more things than one could imagine, beginning with a loft in Katie’s kindergarten class. He had my parents longer than he had his parents, and was there helping every step of the way through both of their illnesses.



Parenting comes easily for some, and more difficult for others. Childhood experiences can be easy or hard. We all come from very different backgrounds and experiences, but I think we all strive to be the best parents we know how to be. Some of us have been dealt a pretty good hand, while others have had it tough. Today I celebrate all the dads out there, from past to present and future. Parenting is one of the toughest jobs there is and taking time with your family is one of the best gifts you can give.



We are blessed that both of our kids live in Little Rock and we talk daily. We spent last night at Kyle’s house and both kids cooked for Clay at our house tonight.

Happy Father’s Day to all!

