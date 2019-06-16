Hot Springs names park after activist

HOT SPRINGS -- Leaders of Hot Springs celebrated the opening of the Rev. James Donald Rice Pocket Park on Thursday, named after a Hot Springs community leader and civil-rights activist.

Donnellda Rice said her father "would have been humbled, as is my family" by the dedication of the park in his name and told a crowd gathered for the event commemorating the opening of the park was "the fulfillment of a prophecy."

The park -- located at 511 Pleasant St., behind the Hot Springs Police Department -- is nearly a half-acre and includes a full-size basketball court, swing set, picnic table and benches. Primary funding for the park, around $90,000, was provided to the Gateway Community Association through a Community Development Block Grant.

Jean Lacefield, president of the Gateway Community Association, said the Pleasant Street Historic District "has had many leaders to emerge" and there were several names the association considered for the park, but "the Rev. Rice's hands-on contribution for this particular neighborhood stood out among all the others."

She said it was "a very befitting choice" because the original house Rice and his family lived in was "half a block away" at the corner of Shiloh and Pleasant streets and his second residence was at Garden and Pleasant streets "so, right in the middle, we have a park to honor him."

Lacefield said Rice, who came to Hot Springs in 1962 and was senior pastor at Roanoke Baptist Church on Whittington Avenue, played a critical role in the integration of the Hot Springs School District.

Metro on 06/16/2019