Construction on Interstate 49 in Rogers and Bentonville will require lane closings overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews performing asphalt work on I-49 will require closing the inside lanes northbound and southbound between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 in Rogers and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels, the department said.
Metro on 06/16/2019
Print Headline: I-49 lanes to close for asphalt work
