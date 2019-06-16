I-49 lanes to close for asphalt work

Construction on Interstate 49 in Rogers and Bentonville will require lane closings overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews performing asphalt work on I-49 will require closing the inside lanes northbound and southbound between U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 in Rogers and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels, the department said.

Metro on 06/16/2019