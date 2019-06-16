Sections
Today at 2:41 a.m. | Updated June 16, 2019 at 2:41 a.m.

Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, faces charges including kidnapping after authorities said he entered a house in Mebane, N.C., grabbed the homeowner's pellet gun and forced an 11-year-old boy into a closet before the boy found a machete and struck Hall in the head.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a Miami Beach, Fla., police spokesman, said sea turtle eggs on the beach did not appear to be damaged after Yaqun Lu, 41, a Chinese citizen who has a Michigan address, was seen walking on the nests and jabbing at them with a wooden stake similar to the ones used as part of a perimeter to keep people away from the federally protected turtles.

Kurt Schweitzer, principal at a Rutherford, N.J., school, was stabbed during a rehearsal for eighth-grade graduation by a 14-year-old student, who ran across the gymnasium and stuck Schweitzer in the chest several times before dropping the knife and putting his hands in the air, authorities said.

Kevin Michael Talley, 40, of Cullman, Ala., was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in a hit-and-run near the Rock the South country music festival that left 30-year-old Rob Clemmons with a fractured neck and other injuries.

Syeda Sirajuddin, 35, of Ballwin, Mo., who was accused of attacking her 5-year-old son with a knife, trying to give sleeping pills to her 9-year-old daughter, and attempting to smother her 2-year-old son with a blanket, was found mentally unfit for trial, according to a judge's order.

Charlie Baker, governor of Massachusetts, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh attended the opening of a park named in honor of 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest of the three people killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pa., was detained by the Secret Service and charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry, with Washington, D.C., police saying he had climbed over a fence onto the White House grounds.

Andy Golub, a body artist, organized an event in New York's Times Square in which several dozen people stripped naked and got their bodies painted as a protest against divisiveness.

Kerville Holness said he was deceived when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa in South Florida, but it turned out to be a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of land valued at $50.

