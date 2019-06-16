• Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, faces charges including kidnapping after authorities said he entered a house in Mebane, N.C., grabbed the homeowner's pellet gun and forced an 11-year-old boy into a closet before the boy found a machete and struck Hall in the head.

• Ernesto Rodriguez, a Miami Beach, Fla., police spokesman, said sea turtle eggs on the beach did not appear to be damaged after Yaqun Lu, 41, a Chinese citizen who has a Michigan address, was seen walking on the nests and jabbing at them with a wooden stake similar to the ones used as part of a perimeter to keep people away from the federally protected turtles.

• Kurt Schweitzer, principal at a Rutherford, N.J., school, was stabbed during a rehearsal for eighth-grade graduation by a 14-year-old student, who ran across the gymnasium and stuck Schweitzer in the chest several times before dropping the knife and putting his hands in the air, authorities said.

• Kevin Michael Talley, 40, of Cullman, Ala., was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in a hit-and-run near the Rock the South country music festival that left 30-year-old Rob Clemmons with a fractured neck and other injuries.

• Syeda Sirajuddin, 35, of Ballwin, Mo., who was accused of attacking her 5-year-old son with a knife, trying to give sleeping pills to her 9-year-old daughter, and attempting to smother her 2-year-old son with a blanket, was found mentally unfit for trial, according to a judge's order.

• Charlie Baker, governor of Massachusetts, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh attended the opening of a park named in honor of 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest of the three people killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

• Dayton Hershey, 21, of Paradise, Pa., was detained by the Secret Service and charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry, with Washington, D.C., police saying he had climbed over a fence onto the White House grounds.

• Andy Golub, a body artist, organized an event in New York's Times Square in which several dozen people stripped naked and got their bodies painted as a protest against divisiveness.

• Kerville Holness said he was deceived when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa in South Florida, but it turned out to be a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of land valued at $50.

