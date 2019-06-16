LIVE! in NWA

June 16
Happy Father's Day!
The Ashtyn Barbaree Band -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch -- 11 a.m., Hopping John's Bistro, Fayetteville.
Prairie Roads -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Steve Miller Band -- 7 p.m., with Marty Stuart. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$129.
June 17
Dover Quartet -- 6:30 p.m. for Artosphere. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.
Full Moon Celebration -- 5 p.m. with Rachel Ragland, and Angela Edge. Manifest Delphi, Fayetteville.
June 18
Pool Boys -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Seraph Brass -- 6:30 p.m. for Artosphere. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fayetteville. $15.
June 19
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
momandpop -- 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library.
Daniel Yates -- 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Hogtown Hot Club -- 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.
June 20
Wayne Garner Band -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mozart in the Museum -- 8 p.m. Artosphere Festival Orchestra. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.
White Mansion -- 8:30 p.m., with The Secret Post, and Kudzu. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Easton Corbin -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Nikki Hill -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$25.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.
Devanee Williams -- 6 p.m., for Notes at Night. The Preacher's Son, Bentonville.
June 21
Sound of Rogers -- 7 p.m., with Caleb Enyart, Palmer Lee, and Sierra Carson. 1907 Building, Rogers.
Willi Carlisle -- 8 p.m., with Statehouse Electric. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Snaps for Sinners -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stoney LaRue -- 9 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brandon Butler -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Abraham & the Old Gods -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
KIDS -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Gerry Verrette -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Jay Yates -- Foghorn's, Rogers.
Jimi Gibbons -- Foghorn's, Springdale.
1 oz. Jig -- 9:30 p.m.; Oreo Blue at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Jeff Richards -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Dawn Cate Band -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Polyester Robot -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Garcia Project -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.
Joe Fernandez & Jason Webb -- 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Roger Thomas -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & Brett -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Conga Keyz Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.
Totojojo -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Devine Jazz Experience -- 7:30 p.m. with Merlon Devine. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $25-$45.
The Overworked and Underpaid -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Trevor Noah -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$139.
June 22
The Oak Ridge Boys -- 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $58-$150.
Drugs & Attics -- 9 p.m., with John Charles. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Joe Fernandez & Jason Webb -- 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Something Better -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paralandra -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Joe Diffie -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Arkansauce -- 7 p.m., with Delta Blues Musicians. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Professor Pig's Marvelous Music Show -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
JJ Taylor -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
The Blacklisted -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Dallas & the Spaniard -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Rogers.
John Silva -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Springdale.
Funk Factory -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jeff Richards -- 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Testify -- 8 p.m. SRV tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.
Borderline -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Magnolia Road -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields & Good Company -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Jonathan Kreisberg Trio -- 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30-$40.
Kevin Upshaw & One Night Stand -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Takuro Horigome -- 7 p.m. with The Eric Mathews Band. Warren's Rec Room, Alma. $10.
