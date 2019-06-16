LIVE! in NWA

Brian Jackson Benefit -- A benefit and silent auction will be held for artist/woodworker Brian Jackson at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville from 3 to 7 p.m. June 16. The goal is to raise the $6,000 Jackson needs to cover the deductible for two prosthetic legs. This will enable him to return to doing what he loves, making wood art on his lathe. Jackson did not know he was diabetic, and his legs were removed in December in a lifesaving operation. Well-known Fayetteville artists are contributing to the silent auction. facebook.com/HeartwoodNWA.

June 16

Happy Father's Day!

The Ashtyn Barbaree Band -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch -- 11 a.m., Hopping John's Bistro, Fayetteville.

Prairie Roads -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Steve Miller Band -- 7 p.m., with Marty Stuart. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$129.

June 17

Dover Quartet -- 6:30 p.m. for Artosphere. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $15.

Full Moon Celebration -- 5 p.m. with Rachel Ragland, and Angela Edge. Manifest Delphi, Fayetteville.

June 18

Pool Boys -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Seraph Brass -- 6:30 p.m. for Artosphere. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fayetteville. $15.

June 19

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

momandpop -- 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library.

Daniel Yates -- 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Hogtown Hot Club -- 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.

June 20

Wayne Garner Band -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mozart in the Museum -- 8 p.m. Artosphere Festival Orchestra. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $45.

White Mansion -- 8:30 p.m., with The Secret Post, and Kudzu. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Easton Corbin -- JJ's Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Nikki Hill -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$25.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh -- 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

Devanee Williams -- 6 p.m., for Notes at Night. The Preacher's Son, Bentonville.

June 21

Sound of Rogers -- 7 p.m., with Caleb Enyart, Palmer Lee, and Sierra Carson. 1907 Building, Rogers.

Willi Carlisle -- 8 p.m., with Statehouse Electric. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Snaps for Sinners -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Stoney LaRue -- 9 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brandon Butler -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Abraham & the Old Gods -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

KIDS -- Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Gerry Verrette -- Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Jay Yates -- Foghorn's, Rogers.

Jimi Gibbons -- Foghorn's, Springdale.

1 oz. Jig -- 9:30 p.m.; Oreo Blue at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Jeff Richards -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Dawn Cate Band -- Jose's Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Polyester Robot -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box -- 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Warehouse 90 -- Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Garcia Project -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.

Joe Fernandez & Jason Webb -- 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Roger Thomas -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & Brett -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.

Totojojo -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Devine Jazz Experience -- 7:30 p.m. with Merlon Devine. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $25-$45.

The Overworked and Underpaid -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Trevor Noah -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$139.

June 22

The Oak Ridge Boys -- 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $58-$150.

Drugs & Attics -- 9 p.m., with John Charles. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Joe Fernandez & Jason Webb -- 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Something Better -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paralandra -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Joe Diffie -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Arkansauce -- 7 p.m., with Delta Blues Musicians. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.

Professor Pig's Marvelous Music Show -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

JJ Taylor -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

The Blacklisted -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Dallas & the Spaniard -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Rogers.

John Silva -- 7 p.m., Foghorn's, Springdale.

Funk Factory -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jeff Richards -- 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Testify -- 8 p.m. SRV tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.

Borderline -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

Magnolia Road -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Terri & the Executives -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields & Good Company -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Jonathan Kreisberg Trio -- 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30-$40.

Kevin Upshaw & One Night Stand -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Takuro Horigome -- 7 p.m. with The Eric Mathews Band. Warren's Rec Room, Alma. $10.

Serrano-Torres -- Cellist Christian Serrano-Torres celebrates the release of his EP "Embrace" with a free release party hosted on the rooftop of the Uptown Fayetteville Apartments on June 21. A meet and greet begins at 6 p.m. and Serrano-Torres will give a live performance at 7:30. Neon artwork by Brian Bailey will be on display, food and beer provided by Mojitos, and guests will have exclusive availability to get their hands on a physical copy of the new EP. The event is free, but an RSVP is requested. facebook.com/serranotorres.cellist.

Women of Woody Fest -- An eclectic group of six local women musicians will perform at The Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. June 22 in a concert benefiting the Woody Guthrie Music Festival in Okemah, Okla. The lineup includes dynamic performers Dana Louise Idlet, Shannon Wurst (pictured), Susan Herndon, Nancy Apple, Megan Palmer and Susan Shore. All the women have been past performers at the festival.

