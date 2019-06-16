Police Beat

Bar patron accused of attempted punch

A North Little Rock man who went to a bar without any identification tried to punch the bouncer who threw him out, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested James Patrick Gilkey, 37, on Friday on a charge of second-degree assault after he attempted to punch the man who escorted him from Midtown Billiards at 1316 Main St., the report said.

Gilkey was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

LR police find man unconscious in car

Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday who was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was running and in drive, an arrest report said.

Officers arrested Randal Lee Mason, 26, on charges of attempting to influence a public official, DWI, DWI refusal to submit and obstructing government operations near 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, the report said.

Mason threatened to sue the officers who found him just after midnight, the report said.

Mason was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

