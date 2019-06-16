New Arkadelphia superintendent equipped for role

When her husband, Scott, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2005, a friend of the family gave Karla Neathery The Prayer of Jabez: Breaking Through to the Blessed Life, a book by Bruce Wilkinson.

“And this is the book that I have kind of used for my career,” she said. “In it, it encourages you to enlarge your territory and your ministry. I think in my classroom, I had 20 kids, and as an assistant principal and a principal, I had 560 kids.

“And in the Benton School District, we have 5,600 kids. Every time I have moved up, the Lord has enlarged my territory. I think this is what these jobs are all about — being a servant leader.”

Neathery was recently named the new superintendent for the Arkadelphia Public School District. She replaces former superintendent Donnie Whitten. In a press release from the district, Casey Motl, APSD Board of Education president, said the board looks forward to the future of the district under Neathery’s leadership.

“The APSD Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Karla Neathery to Arkadelphia as superintendent of our schools,” Motl said. “As a veteran administrator from a consistently high-performing district, Neathery brings the experience, the energy and the vision that can lead the Arkadelphia Public Schools to new pinnacles of success in academic achievement while building on our strong traditions of excellence in athletics and the arts.”

Neathery’s first official day is scheduled for July 1.

“My father was a principal and a superintendent, and like most little girls, my father was my hero, and I looked up to him so much,” Neathery said. “I guess I just always wanted to be more like him, and I think he was a servant leader who loved all those around him.

“I hope to be that same type of leader — to serve others, but love them while doing it.”

Neathery has been with the Benton School District for almost 15 years, having served in multiple capacities. Most recently, she served as assistant superintendent for curriculum and human resources.

“Karla will be a great asset for the Arkadelphia School District and community,” Benton Superintendent Mike Skelton said. “We are so excited for her, her family and for this opportunity, but at the same time, it is a sad time for us here in Benton.

“She is very well respected and trusted among all of our students, staff and parents. Neathery has meant so much to our leadership team and has been a tireless contributor to the success of our entire district. She is a consummate professional and will have the best of interest of students and staff at the heart of all of her thoughts, conversations and decision-making.”

Neathery is originally from Benton, having graduated from Benton High School in 1988. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1992 from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, where she met her husband, Scott. She also has a master’s degree in educational administration from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia that she earned in 1994. She recently earned a doctorate in education leadership from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

“Benton is my home,” Neathery said. “I love this community and this school district. They are like my family. I feel like they are my family, actually.

“It meant a lot to me to give back to the community where I was raised.”

Scott Neathery currently serves as the athletic director for the Benton School District. Karla said one of the hardest things she ever had to do was say goodbye to her children, Morgan and Ty, when she and Scott left for Houston when he was sick in 2005.

“Because I did not know when I returned if he would be with me,” Neathery said, “I told them God was going to heal their daddy, and he did.”

Dan Jordan, the Arkansas School Boards Association governmental-relations director, said he has known Neathery in all aspects, having taught her at Benton in the mid-1980s and worked with her later.

“I have watched her grow into a very capable and professional person,” Jordan said. “I am pleased for her opportunity, and Arkadelphia is very fortunate to get her. I think she is ready for that opportunity.

“She has all the tools it takes to do that job. I’m happy for her and her family.”

Neathery began her education career in 1992, serving as a teacher at Salem Elementary School in Bryant before moving in 1995 to Collegeville Elementary School in Bryant, where she met Richard Abernathy.

“She will do extremely well at Arkadelphia,” said Abernathy, who currently serves as the executive director for the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators. “She is not afraid to ask questions, and she has served as an interim superintendent for Benton, so she has some experience.

“The bottom line is, she will do amazing things, and I think Arkadelphia has selected a winner.”

As part of her interview process, Neathery was introduced to students and faculty at Arkadelphia High School. She said she introduced herself to them and spoke about her vision for the district and allowed them to ask questions.

“I first want to listen and learn about the great things they have going in the district,” Neathery said. “I want to begin to develop relationships with the staff, students, parents and the community.

“I want to do some strategic planning with all the different groups at each school in the district, meet and develop a vision together of what we would like to see in Arkadelphia and how to take them to the next level.”

She said Arkadelphia is really proud of its athletics, band and quiz bowl teams. She said she wants to build on their strengths together and listen to what they would like to see happen for Arkadelphia.

“I want to listen to all of them and develop a vision together, then devise a plan and get to work,” she said. “But I think developing relationships is very important, and building a team that is all working together and headed in the same direction.”

Tony Prothro served as superintendent for Arkadelphia from 2002 to 2006 and knows Neathery from when the two of them worked for the Benton School District.

“There is a lot of potential at Arkadelphia,” Prothro said. “Karla is a very thorough and very detailed person. I think she will do fine, regardless of where she is.

“When you talk about superintendents, it’s all about the fit, and she has all the tools to be successful there. She’s going to go by the book and do the right course of actions for what’s best for kids.”

Neathery said that as she looks back at her time in education, one of the things she is most proud of is her ability to grow leaders.

“Before I took over personnel, I was over curriculum and instructional facilitators,” Neathery said. “They would go into the classroom to help students and teachers, coach them up.

“I have loved coaching those instructional facilitators and seeing them become leaders in education. Seeing them move up — it is like being a proud momma, seeing them grow and continue to serve and help others. So I would say my greatest contribution is growing leaders — developing and growing leaders who are still impacting kids’ futures.”

Skelton said Neathery is a true person and prides herself in developing positive relationships with others.

“She has an exceptional knowledge base, work ethic and loyalty that is unparalleled,” Skelton said. “She has high expectations and accountability for herself and for others. She will no doubt carry these same high expectations into this new role, and without question, the Arkadelphia School District will make great strides in every facet of preparing students to be college- and career-ready.”

