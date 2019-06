Work on a section of Interstate 49 in Rogers will require alternating lane closings in both directions overnight Monday and Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The alternating lane closings on I-49 between New Hope Road and Walton Boulevard/Walnut Street will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 06/16/2019