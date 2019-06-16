Pine Bluff police say two toddlers in car shot

A 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl are expected to survive after being shot Friday afternoon inside a vehicle also containing an adult, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

About 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Main Street on a report of gunshots.

Officers found the boy shot in the lower right leg, and the girl shot in the right arm, the release states. Both children were taken to a hospital by a parent and treated for what was described as minor wounds, the news release states.

The news release indicates that the gunshots were fired into the vehicle. Police offered no suspect information Friday afternoon.

Metro on 06/16/2019