Pet of the Week

Smokey, named for his color, looks like he's going to be a medium- or long-haired cat. The flying feather toy really gets him going; he's probably the most energetic chaser of the toy. He also thinks a sweeping broom is fun to ride.

Patch is nearly all black but got his name from a white patch on his chest. He could have been called Scamp or Rascal because he's got plenty of that in him.

Bramble is a sweet little girl who loves to play with her siblings and loves to gently chew on the finger that is scratching her tummy. Bramble will be a medium- or long-haired cat.

Born April 20, the kittens will be adopted out at the age of 12 weeks after they have been spayed or neutered, but you can apply to adopt them now. Once your application is approved, you are welcome to visit the kittens before the 12 weeks is up.

Featured Felines

Redfield is a very personable tabby and white fella. He always has something to say, so if you want a friend to carry on a conversation with he's your man. Redfield is about 5 years old and has a cute bob tail.

Angel is a sweet solid black beauty, about 5 years old. She was thought to be feral but has turned out to be anything but. She came to us with a tail broken in several places. When you run your fingers down her tail you feel the zig zag; that's part of her charm.

Smokey, Patch, Bramble and friends can be adopted through FuRR. More information is available at (501) 661-0956 and teamfurr.org.

Metro on 06/16/2019