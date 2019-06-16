Washington news in brief

Republicans decry boycotts on Israel

WASHINGTON -- At a joint appearance Tuesday, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida condemned efforts to boycott Israel, and they defended state efforts to sever financial ties with those who do.

The two Republicans spoke at an event hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association and the Rule of Law Defense Fund, the association's nonprofit "public policy" arm.

Rutledge served as the association's chairman from 2017-18.

Under a law passed in Arkansas two years ago, most entities seeking state contracts must certify that they're not boycotting Israel and must pledge not to boycott Israel during the duration of the contract.

The Arkansas Times, with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union, has challenged the statute -- Act 710 of 2017 -- arguing that it unconstitutionally infringes on free speech.

A federal district court rejected that argument. The issue is now before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

The Arkansas law says boycotts are "a tool of economic warfare that threaten the sovereignty and security of key allies and trade partners of the United States."

The law claims that such boycotts amount to discrimination. That's an argument Rutledge echoed during her appearance in Washington.

"When you boil all the water out ... all we're saying is, 'We are not going to use taxpayer money to discriminate against the state of Israel,'" she added.

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement portray Israel as the oppressor, arguing that it has violated human rights and international law.

Rutledge predicted the 8th Circuit wouldn't reach a decision in the case until sometime next year.

Sanders' next steps not set, father says

Despite having the backing of President Donald Trump, it's unclear whether White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be a candidate for governor of Arkansas in 2022, her father told Fox News on Friday.

"Not only do I not know [if she'll run], she doesn't know either," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told the news channel. "She has not made any specific plans."

For now, the mother of three small children will enjoy time with her family, Huckabee suggested.

Should Sanders decide to run, she'll be a force to be reckoned with, her father predicted.

"She'll be a great candidate and a terrific officeholder, whatever it might be," he said.

Sanders' time at the White House has been exciting, Huckabee said.

"What a life she's been able to enjoy. She loves this president and will always be grateful for the ... extraordinary experience that she's been able to have," he added.

Sanders is expected to return to Arkansas in early August, and Republican officials are preparing to welcome her home.

"Arkansas is incredibly proud of Sarah's service to our country as she conducted herself with leadership and grace," the Republican Party of Arkansas said in a written statement Friday.

While party officials can't "speculate on her next career move. ... If the day ever comes she needs our service as a nominee, we will be prepared to fully support one of our daughters of Arkansas," the statement noted.

Boozman welcomes state, D.C. interns

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., has welcomed a large group of interns to Capitol Hill this summer.

They reportedly include Jackson McNeal of Fayetteville, a University of Arkansas graduate and the son of Marty and Kelly McNeal; Jackson Wellons of Little Rock, a student at Rhodes College and the son of Tena Murphy and Jim Wellons; Austin Baker of Little Rock, a UA student and the son of Rodney and Judy Baker; Jack Cain of Augusta, a UA student and the son of Bari and Lori Cain; Maria Calderon of Houston, Texas, a UA student and the daughter of Jerson and Marcella Calderon; Hannah Dillon of Harrison, a UA graduate and the daughter of Darla Burchell-West; Will Easley of Siloam Springs, a UA graduate and the son of John and Heather Easley; Logan McGregor of Golden, Colo., a UA student and the son of Lori McGregor; Lily Ryles of Little Rock, a UA student and the daughter of Jason Ryles and Tish East; Carter Milligan of Fort Smith, a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student and the son of Phil and Julie Milligan; Mackenzie McGeehan of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., a graduate of King's College and the daughter of Juanita Krieger; John Pecaro of Boynton Beach, Fla., a student at North Carolina Central University and the son of Sylvia and Bernie Pecaro; and Michael Rogenmoser of Topeka, Kan., a graduate of Kansas State University.

Students interning in Boozman's in-state offices include Davis Gray of Rogers, a student at Vanderbilt University and the son of Lisa and Charlie Gray; Caleb Parker of Carlisle, a UA student and the son of C.J. and Cara Parker; Julia Hudspeth of Lepanto, a student at Arkansas State University and the daughter of Laura Simmons and John Hudspeth; and Rachael Honeycutt of Mayflower, a student at ASU and the daughter of Wesley and Michele Honeycutt.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

SundayMonday on 06/16/2019