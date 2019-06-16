Retired code-enforcement director said it was time to stop

Mike Cleveland recently decided that a half century of work was enough.

Cleveland, 65, retired as the city of Searcy’s code-enforcement director after 14 1/2 years in the position. His last day was May 31.

“I’m 65. … I just decided it was time,” Cleveland said. “I didn’t want to work until I died. I wanted to enjoy life and not have to get up and go to work. I worked for 50 years. I started when I was 15. I laid bricks for 30-something years. I also sold insurance, and I’ve been here for 14 1/2 years.”

Jeff Webb, the city’s electrical inspector, was hired to replace Cleveland.

Cleveland was originally hired to be the code-enforcement director by former Searcy Mayor Belinda LaForce.

“She asked me if I’d like to do it,” he said. “She was needing someone that she knew and could trust. She asked if I was interested. It felt like a good time to get out of bricklaying. That’s a young man’s occupation. I was 50 years old. I thought [code enforcement] was a good job for me.”

Cleveland said he enjoyed his work with the city.

“I really enjoyed working for Belinda and the others,” he said. “New Mayor Kyle Osborne has been great to work with the past few months. On account of him, I hate to leave.”

Cleveland worked with Osborne during his time as chief of police for the city of Searcy.

“I’ve known Kyle for a long time,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland said with growth in the city the department has had to adapt.

“Every day is tough,” he said. “I was always glad to see big projects come into the city. The code-enforcement office has changed a lot since I started. There were only five people when I came in. When I left, there were 10. It wasn’t like hiring new people.”

He said other people were transferred into his department, including the electrical engineer, as well as community service.

“It was community service moving over here … the city electrician moved to our department, and another lady from City Hall because we were growing and needed more help with paperwork and administrative-type stuff,” he said.

Cleveland’s department handled all kinds of things.

“My job including mainly building inspections,” he said. “We also handled code enforcement, which was grass cuttings, junk cars … all of that. We also had community service that was added to me after I was there. We have a community-service supervisor who [has a crew who] goes out and cuts grass and picks up trash and limbs. It’s for people who are not in jail but are working off fines, doing community service in lieu of going to jail.”

With building inspections, Cleveland said, his office did the starting point of any building — including footing, slab, plumbing, electrical, heating and air — and final inspections through any job, whether commercial or residential.

He’s proud of the changes he has made in the department over the years.

“I have a good friend who had a comment that he told me I could use,” Cleveland said. “‘Whatever you do, leave it better than you found it.’ That’s what I want to say about the code-enforcement department. I left it a lot better than I found it. I’m not trying to say anything bad about anyone. That’s just a fact.”

Cleveland said he’s seen alot of development in Searcy during his time with the city.

“I was always excited to see new jobs come in like the new mall with the Hobby Lobby and T.J. Maxx,” he said. “The big rumor that’s been going on the whole 14 1/2 years I’ve been here is Cracker Barrel coming in. I was really hoping that would come before I left, but it hasn’t yet.”

Webb said working for Cleveland was a pleasure.

“I went to work for Searcy in March 2006,” Webb said. “Mike had been there about a year when I got there. I’ve been the electrical inspector since about a year after that. I worked under Mike the entire

13 years I’ve been there. I know what the department was like when he got there. There’s a night-and-day difference — [it’s] better. I think he’s been great to work for. He’s done a lot for the city. He’s just been a good department head and nice to work for. I’ve got nothing bad to say about him.”

Webb’s first day as Cleveland’s replacement was June 3.

“I’m excited to follow him, and hopefully, I can make as much progress as he’s made in his time here,” Webb said. “I just hope I can do as good a job as he did. Searcy is a great place to live, and I just hope I can add to that by being the department head here.”

While Cleveland has been involved in the city government with his day job as code-enforcement director, he’s also got a bit of a political side.

Cleveland has served on the White County Quorum Court for about 20 years. He was first appointed to the court by then Gov. Bill Clinton in July 1992.

“I’ve always thought about running for political office,” Cleveland said. “I actually got appointed the first time because a guy died in office. None of his relatives lived in that district. I did. I served for six months and enjoyed it. I moved into a different district and won the first time. I’ve been there ever since. I enjoy it. I can keep up with what’s going on in the county.”

Cleveland said he also had aspirations to run for White County judge at one time.

“I had always wanted to run for county judge,” he said, “but the opportunity never presented itself. Always someone else ran. At the same time, when it was open, I didn’t feel like I should run at that time. I probably won’t now, since I’m retired.”

Cleveland said he may find things to help with in the community.

“I’ve been involved with so much through the city and county that I don’t really do anything than wasn’t part of my jobs,” he said. “I might get involved in something now that I’m retired.”

Cleveland’s son Matt is the director of development at the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch near Batesville.

“I told him that I’d volunteer a couple of days a month up there, as long as I didn’t have to do manual labor,” he said. “I could drive a tractor or something like that.”

Cleveland grew up in Providence, 12 miles north of Searcy. He graduated from White County Central High School in Judsonia in 1971. He was senior class president.

“That was foreshadowing,” he said with a laugh, referring to his political career.

Cleveland and his wife, Sylvan, have four sons.

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.