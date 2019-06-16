RockHounds handle Travelers again

ROCKHOUNDS 6, TRAVELERS 3

Midland jumped out to an early lead with a three-run second inning Saturday, and after Arkansas cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth, the RockHounds added three more runs in the seventh to hand the Travelers their third consecutive loss 6-3 in front of 7,231 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Greg Deichmann got the second inning started with an RBI double. Later in the inning, Kevin Merrell hit a sacrifice fly to score Deichmann, and Brallan Perez hit an RBI single to score Collin Theroux.

Arkansas' Donnie Walton hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth inning to score Joe DeCarlo and Aaron Knapp, cutting the lead to 3-2. The RockHounds put the game away in the seventh when Mikey White hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Dairon Blanco.

Midland right-hander James Naile (5-4) earned the victory after allowing 3 runs on 7 hits over 6 innings.

Arkansas starter Andrew Moore (1-1) took the loss. He allowed 3 runs on 6 hits over 5 innings.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSVS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 2:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KPZK-AM, 1250, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RH Darren McCaughan (5-3, 2.70 ERA); RockHounds: TBA

TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Kids can play catch on the field and run the bases after the game. $3 admission discount coupons available at Edwards Food Giant locations. $3 admission discount with military identification. Families will be admitted for $10 with a church bulletin.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Midland, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

Sports on 06/16/2019