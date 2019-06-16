Sports calendar

BASKETBALL

DARRELL WALKER BASKETBALL CAMP

JUNE 17-20 Individual camp mini (ages 5-8), 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Cost 120. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JUNE 17-20 Individual camp regular (ages 9-17), 1:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $220. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JUNE 24-27 Individual camp mini (ages 5-8), 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JUNE 24-27 Individual camp regular (ages 9-17), 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $220. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JULY 8-11. Individual camp mini (ages 5-8, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JULY 8-11. Individual camp regular (ages 9-17), 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $220. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

UALR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CAMP

JUNE 13-14 Team Camp I. Cost $180. For more information, call Robert Dallimore at (501) 529-1931 or Steve Wiedower at (501) 380-3111.

JUNE 15-16 Advanced Skills Camp, $100. For more information, call Robert Dallimore at (501) 529-1931 or Steve Wiedower at (501) 380-3111.

JULY 29-30 Team Camp II. Cost $180. For more information, call Robert Dallimore at 501-529-1931 or Steve Wiedower at (501) 380-3111.

DENNIS NUTT SHOOTING CAMP

JULY 14-17 Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp at Ouachita Baptist University. For more information, go to obu.edu/tigercamps/mens-basketball/ or call (870) 245-5339

TRIATHLON

JUNE 23 Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill Super Sprint Triathlon, Shelby Farms. First race at 6:30 a.m. For more information, go to pr-eventmanagement.net, concat Pam Routh (901) 550-224 or pamrunraces@gmail.com.

FOOTBALL

JULY 26 Elite One Day Camp at Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, 9 a.m., high school freshmen to college sophomores. Cost $40. Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps.cfm

GOLF

JUNE 23 One-person scramble, Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745

JULY 27-28 Comfort Inn and Suites Open two-man scramble, $800 cash for first place in each flight. Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745

SEPT.21-22GuysandDollsscramble,DiamondheadGolfClub, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745

NOTE Send additions to this calendar to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com