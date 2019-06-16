Stench on bus pauses travel

TEXARKANA -- A noxious odor on a Greyhound bus arriving at the Texarkana station on Friday afternoon caused four people to receive oxygen treatments and a new bus to be called in to continue the journey, officials said.

The Texarkana Fire Department received a call about 4:23 p.m. regarding the smell on the bus traveling from Dallas.

"It was a strong, acrid order inside the bus. The bus company said the septic system had just been emptied before getting on the highway and coming to Texarkana," said Jeff Tanner, Texarkana Fire Department battalion chief.

Tanner said it could be a sewage problem or an unidentified chemical.

Passengers reported detecting the odor about halfway between Dallas and Texarkana, with the smell intensifying at Texarkana, he said.

Greyhound opted to lock the bus up and check for the source of the odor, Tanner said.

Four passengers who received oxygen were released at the scene. One patient went to the hospital for what is believed to be medical concerns regarding a procedure he had some time before the bus trip, Tanner said.

Texarkana Fire Chief David Fletcher said the smell posed no public safety hazard.

