Suspect waits in jail; ex-senator laid to rest

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

The woman arrested Friday in the slaying of former state Sen. Linda Collins is being held in the Lawrence County jail, the Randolph County sheriff said.

Rebecca O'Donnell, 48, was arrested Friday night, 10 days after deputies in Randolph County discovered Collins' body outside her home at 4023 W. Arkansas 90 in Pocahontas, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell confirmed Saturday that McDonnell was being held in the Lawrence County jail in Walnut Ridge, about 15 miles south of Pocahontas.

No charges were immediately filed against O'Donnell, and Sadler said prosecuting attorney Henry Boyce's office would make the decision.

"Obviously, the Arkansas State Police had sufficient legal cause to arrest and detain the suspect," Sadler said. "And now the prosecuting attorney will make a decision on when to publicly state what those charges will be and how he intends to proceed with the adjudication. He also will set the course for continuing the investigation for special agents of the Arkansas State Police."

Boyce did not return phone calls requesting comment Saturday.

Collins' funeral was held Saturday at Sutton Free Will Baptist Church in Pocahontas, according to an obituary from Fears Family Funeral Home.

Her family said in a statement Friday night, "We are sickened and upset that someone so close to Linda, would be involved in such a terrible, heartless crime."

Posts on a Facebook page under O'Donnell's name show several photos of her and the former senator and images of O'Donnell and her boyfriend campaigning for Collins.

No initial court date for O'Donnell has been publicly released.

"Setting that date and time, that's a role of the court," Sadler said. "At some point the court and the prosecutor will make sure that we have state police personnel there. It may be in the form of highway patrol troopers or other representatives."

Collins served as a Republican senator for District 19, which includes Independence, Izard, Sharp and portions of Fulton and Randolph counties, from 2015 until this year. Before that, she was in the Arkansas House from 2011 to 2013.

Sheriff's deputies called to the house after a body was found on June 4 found Collins outside the residence, and the state of decay prevented her immediate identification. The state Crime Laboratory later confirmed that the body was that of the former lawmaker.

A gag order signed by Circuit Judge Harold Erwin on June 5, prevents the release of further information. How Collins died and who called deputies to the scene has not yet been released.

According to Arkansas property records, the land where Collins was found is owned by Collins and her former husband, Philip Smith.

Philip Smith was a judge in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Randolph County, until his retirement in 2017. The couple separated in 2016 and filed for divorce the following year. They were married in 1995 and have two children.

Photo by handout - Secretery of State

Linda Collins-Smith

Metro on 06/16/2019