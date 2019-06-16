Vilonia looks for more gain

Vilonia Coach Todd Langrell heads into his second season at the Faulkner County school believing that the Eagles can improve.

The Eagles were 4-6 last season in Langrell's first season at Vilonia after he arrived from Mayflower.

"The kids are doing what they're supposed to be doing," said Langrell after Friday's pool play in the Shootout of the South 7-on-7 tournament at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. "We're going to get better and better."

Sophomore quarterback Austin Myers, senior wide receiver Tyler Moran and senior running back Draven Smith have stood out for Vilonia so far this offseason.

On Myers, Langrell has compared him to former Greenbrier quarterback Neal Burcham, whom he coached as an assistant with the Panthers in 2009-11.

Vilonia played in Saturday's Shootout of the South championship game, but lost to defending Class 7A state champion Bryant 35-14. The Eagles

Playing in the Shootout of the South was important for the Eagles, Langrell said.

"Any time we get to compete in the summer is beneficial," Langrell said. "We need to work on our defense and making good angles. It's the fine details we can work on.

"This tournament is the elite tournament in 7-on-7 in this state. We're proud to be able to compete against some of these teams."

Langrell believes the Eagles can compete this season in the 5A-West Conference.

"We got the pieces," Langrell said. "We just have to put them altogether. We hope they can live up to what we expect."

Vilonia opens the season Sept. 6 at Little Rock Christian.

BENTON

Quarterback alert

Coming off a Class 6A state championship game appearance, there's good reason why Benton Coach Brad Harris is hopeful that the Panthers can get back to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in December.

However, Harris is looking for the quarterback situation to be more stable thanks to better health.

The quarterback position has been plagued by injuries over the past two seasons. Senior Peyton Hudgins broke his collarbone in 2017 and 2018, leaving Colen Morrow, Garrett Brown and Gavin Wells to take snaps at quarterback. Morrow has graduated, while Wells is back at wide receiver and Brown returns for his junior season.

Harris believes that if Brown and Hudgins can stay healthy, the Panthers will be in good shape at quarterback.

"The key for us is whether we can stay healthy at the position," Harris said. "Hudgins as a sophomore [in 2017] we felt like he was going to be our starting quarterback got a broken collarbone. Then, last year, we had him and Colen Morrow coming back, then Peyton goes down in preseason again with a broken collarbone and we miss him all year. Colin tore his ACL, then gets hurt again last year. We had Garrett Brown come in last year and he did a heck of a job for us last year.

"We feel like we have two good guys in Garrett Brown and Peyton Hudgins. They're different. Peyton is a dual-threat guy that can throw it, but can also bring a lot to the table with his legs. Garrett is your typical pocket-passer. We're really excited about the two guys we have back right now."

Benton plays Saline County rival Bryant in the Salt Bowl on Aug. 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

EXTRA POINTS

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star football game is Saturday at Estes Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Conway's Keith Fimple is coaching the East team and Benton's Brad Harris leads the West team. ... Bentonville West won the Alma 7-on-7 Showcase tournament Saturday, defeating Mansfield 30-28 on Saturday at Alma High School. ... The Arkansas Activities Association's two-week dead period begins June 23. Schools can resume athletic activities July 8.

High school football coaching changes

SCHOOL NEW COACH PREVIOUS COACH

Bald Knob Lynn Garner Randy Johnston

Barton Paul Burkhead Van Paschal

Bearden Greg Anthony Trey Outlaw

Beebe Chris Gunter John Shannon

Bigelow Luke Starks Jeff Starks

Cabot Scott Reed Mike Malham

Cedar Ridge Josh Austin Danny Brustrom

Charleston Ricky May Greg Kendrick

Corning Larry Treadway Joey Moseley

Des Arc Tyler Paschal Drake Widener

Dover Reed Mendoza Greg Smith

El Dorado Steven Jones Scott Reed

Fayetteville Casey Dick Billy Dawson

Foreman Adrian Ivory Mark King

Fouke Trent Wilson Trent Wilson*

Fountain Lake Brandon Barbaree JD Plumlee

Gosnell Lewis Earnest Brandon Barbaree

Gravette TBD Doug Greenwood

Hackett Michael Meador Lonnie Hester

Hampton Doug Means Wes Ables

Huntsville Matt Williams Randy Barnhill

Johnson Co. Westside TBD Nick Brill

Junction City Brad Smith Steven Jones

Lavaca Mark Headley Brian Schlinker

Lonoke Harry Wright Taggart Moore

Magnolia Mark King John Panter

Malvern JD Plumlee Mike Scarborough

Marshall Greg Bigham Joseph Morse

Mena TBD Tim Harper

Mills Cortez Lee Patrick Russell

Monticello TBD Robbie Coplin

Mount Ida Zack Wuichet Michael White

Parkers Chapel Elliot Jacobs Jacob Midyett

Pine Bluff Rod Stinson Bobby Bolding

Riverview Drake Widener Larry Davison*

Rogers Heritage Steve Hookfin Tony Travis

Rose Bud Greg Tibbitt Scotty Starkey

Van Buren Crosby Tuck Casey Dick

Walnut Ridge Jeff Blake Larry Treadway

Western Yell County Kodi Hamlin Chris Morphis

White Hall Bobby Bolding Mike Vaughn

*Interim NOTE Send any news/additions to jmuck@arkansasonline.com

