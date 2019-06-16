Vogt, Yastrzemski lead Giants in win over Brewers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Catcher Steven Vogt hit two triples and left fielder Mike Yastrzemski made a nifty catch for the final out to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Saturday.

The Giants rallied from a 5-1 deficit for their fourth consecutive victory.

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 26th home run for the Brewers, who have lost three of four after a four-game winning streak.

Yelich connected for a solo drive with two outs in the ninth and Ryan Braun followed with a single for his third hit. Yasmani Grandal then hit a drive to left-center field, but Yastrzemski rushed over and in for a diving grab to end it.

Will Smith wound up with his 18th save in 18 tries. Smith pitched for the fourth time in five days.

Vogt became the first Giants catcher to triple twice in a game since Steve Nicosia did it on July 18, 1984. Vogt hadn't hit a triple since May 4, 2017.

Vogt and Brandon Crawford, who doubled twice, each had three hits. Kevin Pillar had two hits and drove in two runs.

The Giants scored twice in the seventh off Junior Guerra (2-1) for a 7-6 lead. Vogt tripled with one out, Pillar hit an RBI single and Crawford doubled home the go-ahead run.

Giants reliever Trevor Gott (3-0) pitched an inning in which he gave up one run for the victory.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in 4-plus innings of 5-hit ball. The 30-year-old right-hander was making his second start after missing all of last season recovering from shoulder surgery.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, NATIONALS 3 Ketel Marte hit two of Arizona's four solo home runs off Stephen Strasburg in a victory over host Washington. Strasburg (7-4) allowed four home runs in a game for the second time in his career, the first since August 8, 2014, at Atlanta.

MARLINS 4, PIRATES 3 Pablo Lopez pitched seven strong innings and allowed three runs as host Miami edged Pittsburgh. Starlin Castro knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth.

PHILLIES 6, BRAVES 5 Cesar Hernandez singled in two runs off closer Luke Jackson in the ninth inning, and visiting Philadelphia rallied from a one-run deficit to snap Atlanta's eight-game winning streak.

METS 8, CARDINALS 7 Second baseman Jeff McNeil made a game-saving throw from right field to home plate for the final out, and host New York held off St. Louis after starter Noah Syndergaard exited with a strained right hamstring.

Rockies 14, Padres 8 Charlie Blackmon finished with four hits for the third consecutive game to lead host Colorado.

Cubs 2, Dodgers 1 Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth, lifting visiting Chicago past Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 2 Chris Sale struck out 10 over six sharp innings, J.D. Martinez hit a home run for a third consecutive game and visiting Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore.

ANGELS 5, RAYS 2 Charlie Morton lost for the first time in 22 starts and Los Angeles hit three home runs in a victory over Tampa Bay.

ASTROS 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Yordan Alvarez hit a home run and Jack Mayfield hit three doubles as host Houston's rookies led the way in a victory over Toronto.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 2 Shane Bieber pitched impressively into the eighth inning, and Leonys Martin stole home to lift Cleveland past Detroit.

YANKEES 8, WHITE SOX 4 Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run for visiting New York. Torres capped New York's four-run fourth with his 15th home run.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 4 C.J. Cron drove in the go-ahead run for host Minnesota with a sixth-inning double.

Athletics 11, Mariners 2 Frankie Montas struck out nine in six innings for his team-leading ninth victory.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 4, REDS 3 Jeff Mathis had two hits and drove in a run and Texas won its second in a row over Cincinnati.

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 10, Washington 3

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

NY Mets 8, St. Louis 7

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 2, LA Dodgers 1

Colorado 14, San Diego 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Toronto 2

Boston 7, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

NY Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 2

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez points skyward after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Sports on 06/16/2019