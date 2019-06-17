14-year-old charged with attacking, robbing Little Rock woman

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old who robbed a Little Rock woman after locking her out of her apartment and attacked her as she was trying to get away, police said.

The 62-year-old victim told police she came out of her apartment around 6 p.m. on Friday and saw the teenager standing in front of her door in the 800 block of South Rodney Parham Road, authorities said.

“Give me your phone, [expletive]. Give me yo keys,” he told her, according to the report.

Police allege he pushed the woman down, ran inside her apartment and locked her out.

The victim ran to her car, and the teen came out of her apartment and tried pulling her out while continuing to demand her keys and phone, the report said.

Someone walking by scared the unidentified teenager away, the victim reportedly told police.

An officer noted in the report that the victim had “several bleeding scratch marks on her chest and neck."

Police said officers encountered the teen, who wasn’t named in the report, at a nearby apartment and later arrested him.

They said he was charged with battery, robbery and burglary and booked into a juvenile facility.