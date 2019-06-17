Sections
Breaking: Lockheed Martin to invest $142M, hire 300+ new workers in south Arkansas expansion
4 more Arkansas counties approved for disaster assistance

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:03 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Glendon Lambert of Pendleton looks toward his town in Desha County as the Arkansas River begins to recede and reveal some of the heavy damage inflicted there. Lambert, who owns a motel and some rental property, said sandbagging didn’t help against the record flooding. - Photo by Dale Ellis

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says four more counties in Arkansas have been approved for disaster assistance as a result of damage from storms and flooding that began May 21.

Heavy rains produced record flooding in the state, especially along the Arkansas River.

FEMA announced that Arkansas, Desha, Logan and Pope counties have been added to a list of eight counties previously approved for federal assistance.

The other counties are Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties.

Residents and business owners in the counties can check to see if they are eligible for disaster assistance from state, federal and voluntary organizations by visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/find-assistance.

