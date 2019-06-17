Abducted woman found, police say

A woman who was abducted Saturday during a home invasion and fatal shooting in North Little Rock was found safe, police said Sunday.

Susan Lee Smith, 35, was forcibly taken from a home Saturday evening in the Keller Mobile Home Park, 3507 E. Washington Ave. lot 53, after two men broke into the residence, according to authorities.

The men shot James Harold Griffin, 54, of North Little Rock and forced Smith into a vehicle before driving west on East Broadway, according to a news release from the North Little Rock police. Police said Griffin was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

No suspects were named in the release.

